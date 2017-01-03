Congress survey to figure out jobs lost after demonetisation

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the ruling BJP regime at the Centre has not only put restrictions on money withdrawal but is also telling people how to spend their money. (Representational image) Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the ruling BJP regime at the Centre has not only put restrictions on money withdrawal but is also telling people how to spend their money. (Representational image)

Congress has been conducting a survey across the country to figure out the number of people who lost their jobs after demonetisation, a senior party leader said. “Party has told all its district presidents across the country to collect information about the jobs lost due to demonetisation,” former Delhi minister and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely told reporters.

Lovely was here to review the preparations of the party’s proposed countrywide agitation on January 6 against demonetisation. “Along with the job lost, the party’s district chiefs and leaders will also gather information about various problems being faced by people due to this move,” he added.

He informed that the party would hold a conference of its leaders in Delhi on January 11. Lovely said that the ruling BJP regime at the Centre has not only put restrictions on money withdrawal but is also telling people how to spend their money. “This is an attack on the people’s freedom provided by the Constitution. The Centre is telling people how to spend their money,” he added.

Ex-Delhi Minister alleged that the government has handed over the control of Indian economy to Chinese companies involved in the digital transactions business. “Before Diwali, they were giving call to boycott Chinese crackers. Now, they are handing over the control of Indian economy to Chinese digital companies,” he said, adding, demonetisation has failed across the world leaving behind the country into the trap of long-term economic slump.

MP Congress Committee Chief Arun Yadav said that the party would continue to hold programme to create awareness against the demonetisation throughout the month. “We have scheduled programmes throughout the month of January. The party leaders would go to public and hold interactions, launch mass contact programmes among others to raise awareness among them on the issue,” he added.