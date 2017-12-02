No mayor seat, Congress also loses both nagar palika chairs in Amethi

Sanyukta Bhatia after winning the Lucknow Mayor seat on Friday. She is the first woman to win the post. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Sanyukta Bhatia after winning the Lucknow Mayor seat on Friday. She is the first woman to win the post. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE CONGRESS on Friday not only failed to win any of the 16 mayoral seats in the urban local body polls, it also lost both Jais and Gauriganj nagar palika parishads in Gandhi family bastion of Amethi to the BJP. While the party won nine nagar palika chairperson seats, according to results declared till Friday evening, it bagged 17 nagar panchayat chairperson seats. Among the 1,300 seats of corporators, the party won 110.

“We could not win any mayoral seat but in case of nagar palika and nagar panchayat elections, we have fared better. It is too early to say anything but it appears that where voting had taken place with ballot paper, the party has performed better. Rest would become clear once all results are announced,” said Congress state president Raj Babbar. Among other seats, the party faced embarrassment in Jhansi Municipal Corporation where former Union minister and former MP Pradeep Jain Aditya lost the mayor’s seat and bagged the third position.

Blaming his loss on “malfunctioning EVMs”, Aditya said: “We lost the fight to EVMs. It is not only me but even other candidates are saying the same thing. I have got about 37,000 votes, but EVMs cheated us.” In Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi constituency, the party lost both nagar palika parishads — Jais and Gauriganj. In its stronghold of Jais Nagar Palika Parishad, which it had won last time, the party nominee lost to BJP’s Mahesh Pratap. In the newly-formed Gauriganj Nagar Palika Parishad, it lost to SP’s Rajpati.

Congress had not fielded any candidate on the Amethi and Musafirkhana nagar panchayat seats in the district. “While we could not win Jais and Gauriganj nagar palika parishads, we did not contest nagar panchayat seats of Amethi and Musafirkhana. Even last time, we had not contested these seats, as a large number of candidates wanted tickets,” said Yogendra Mishra, party Amethi president. He claimed BJP had misused its power in the elections.

In Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the only respite was the Rae Bareli Nagar Palika Parishad, from where party nominee Poornima Srivastava won. The party, however, lost all eight nagar panchayats in the district. While two nagar panchayat chairmen seats were won each by BJP and SP, the remaining four were won by Independent candidates.

Besides Rae Bareli, the other eight nagar palika parishad chairperson seats won by Congress were Muzaffarnagar, Gangoh (Saharanpur), Mavana (Meerut), Kaunch (Jalaun), Nanpara (Bahraich), Chunar (Mirzapur), Sikandra Rao (Hathras) and Samthar Nagar (Jhansi). Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told PTI that the results would have been different had these polls been held under the supervision of the Election Commission instead of the State Election Commission.

“Local bodies elections are contested on local issues and the people know very well which are national, state and local issues. As far as local bodies elections are concerned, everyone knows that… it goes in favour of the party in power, to help get small works done,” he added.

