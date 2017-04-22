Congress struggling to survive, people ready to free country from them: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said the Congress is struggling across the country for survival while faith in BJP has increased, and the public appeared to be ready to “free the country from Congress”. Addressing BJP workers across his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow, Singh said Congress had been dominant across the country after Independence, but had started declining after 17-18 years.

“The party had dominance in every corner of the country, but it has reached a point where it is struggling for survival. Congress people themselves would have never expected this,” the minister said. Singh also said when he was party national president for almost six years, he was concerned with forming the government in North East states. He pointed out that the BJP is currently in power at Assam and Manipur.

On the UP government, Singh said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was working with complete dedication, and that his work is being praised by the public.

Singh asked party workers to meet those who have benefited from schemes introduced by NDA government over the past three year, and to hold conferences with such beneficiaries and honour them.

