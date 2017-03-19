Congress structure no match for BJP, RSS: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram and Derek O’ Brien in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express/Partha Paul) P Chidambaram and Derek O’ Brien in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express/Partha Paul)

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Congress’s current organisational structure is “no match for that of the BJP and RSS. Speaking to Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien at a discussion held in St Xavier’s College in Kolkata during the launch of his book, Fearless in Opposition: Power and Accountability, the Congress leader deftly evaded questions thrown at him by O’Brien on the issue of leadership in the Congress after the 2017 Assembly elections.

“You are a state party with a minor presence in Tripura and some other places. But as a national party, a national election is not one but 29 elections in various states, for which you need 29 different strategies. You can’t have the same strategy that you have for Kerala to work in Tamil Nadu. This is a difficult and complex task,” said Chidambaram. “Today, the one thing that is clear is that the Congress party’s organisational structure is no match for that of the BJP and RSS. It’s not just about the rallies, it’s the door-to-doors in the months leading up to the elections and ensuring that voters come out and vote on polling day,” he said.

Derek countered his argument, saying the problem in the Opposition is that the senior Congress leaders are not raising issues in Parliament and leading from the front. “The problem is… We don’t know who is taking the decisions in your party… There is no doubt about who is taking the decisions in our party,” he said.

