Congress still believes in aristocracy, not in democracy: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s sixth row seat at R-Day parade

Dismissing the Congress’ objections over its president Rahul Gandhi being allotted seat for the Republic Day parade in the sixth row, the ruling BJP on Saturday said the Gandhi scion considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”.
“The idea of democracy is nowhere to be seen in its (Congress) mentality which boasts of being called the oldest political party in India,” BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said in a press conference. BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi was allotted his position according to the protocols.
ALSO READ | Congress upset after Congress president Rahul Gandhi assigned sixth-row seat at R-Day parade
“Congress is under the delusion that this country will run in the name of a particular family, despite having been rejected by the people’s mandate,” Rao added.
The ruling party wondered what was the fuss about when Rahul had been alloted a seat as per “protocol”, adding that the BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.
Rao commented that such mentality is the exact opposite of democratic ideals. “This is the same mentality that made Congress party impose emergency in the country,” Rao said.
Rahul Gandhi was given the seat during Republic Day parade as per the protocol, rules & traditions. The controversy created by Congress party is unwarranted & an example of cheap politics. It shows that Congress party still believes in aristocracy and not in democracy : @GVLNRAO pic.twitter.com/eSWgJcJbrL
— BJP (@BJP4India) January 27, 2018
“We want to question the Congress Party why doesn’t it believe in democracy; the way it raised the issue of row allotment in the Republic Day event is a sign of lowly politics, something that BJP doesn’t indulge in,” Rao said.
“The Modi government’s cheap politics is for all to see. The Congress president was deliberately made to sit in the sixth row, after initially assigning him a fourth-row seat, at the Republic Day celebrations by the arrogant rulers, who set aside all past traditions. For us the celebration of the Constitution is foremost,”Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Friday.
मोदी सरकार की ओछी राजनीति जग ज़ाहिर!
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी को गणतंत्र दिवस के राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर अंहकारी शासकों ने सारी परंपराओं को दरकिनार करके पहले चौथी पंक्ति और फिर छठी पंक्ति में जानबूझकर बिठाया।
हमारे लिये संविधान का उत्सव ही सर्व प्रथम है। pic.twitter.com/8bRi017G8J
— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 26, 2018
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:52 pmyourself making me sit at back, yourself accusing me.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:52 pmwhich seat, I demanded ?Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:32 pmJoin RSS shakha nearby. avail Republic Day discount. timetable of an RSS shakha where students are brainwashed to become qualified Thugs of Hindustan: (Students arrive early morninng. 5.30 to 6.30: Marchpast 7.00 to 8.00: Training to use baton to flog dalits 8.30 to 9.30: How to denigrate Gandhis and Congress and play down their role in nation building 10.00 to 11: How to portray RSS and BJP as nation builders despite zero contribution to India's growth 11.30 to 12.30: how to become a good rioter hands-on training to use daggers, burn tyres, lynch muslims and dalits (dummies occasionally used). (At the end of the daily session, aspiring Thugs of Hindustan depart to their homes and sleep for the rest of the day. Often called on short notice to lynch muslims, flog dalits, cheer for Modiji, fill up seats at BJP rally venues, distribute pamphlets containing lies, rape and loot on highways in the guise of gau rakshaks. Free copy of 'how I messed up india in 3 years' by Modi is given.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:41 pmAll fake propaganda against the most patriot organisation RSS... No where it teaches one to attack Dalits or Muslims... It just educates people about the real oppressors and anti national forces in the country...Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:42 pmyou seem to be tail wagging in Pa poos cabin.!Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:32 pmThis controversy initiated by Congress(I) demonstrates that they still want to maintain income differences between very rich and poor. The vast income differences were created by Congress rule yet Pappu wanted to blame others.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:26 pmGVL Narsimha Rao is no leader but a paid trumpeter of BJP. The aristocracy of the Chaiwala 'Pradhan Sewak' was eloquent when he wore Coat worth more than ten lac with his name interwoven all over the same.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 5:44 pmPa poo paid for that coat..donot blame feku for wearig the gift ..Reply
- Load More Comments