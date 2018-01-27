Latest News
  • Congress still believes in aristocracy, not in democracy: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s sixth row seat at R-Day parade

Congress still believes in aristocracy, not in democracy: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s sixth row seat at R-Day parade

"We want to question the Congress Party why doesn't it believe in democracy; the way it raised the issue of row allotment in the Republic Day event is a sign of lowly politics, something that BJP doesn't indulge in," GVL Narsimha Rao said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2018 6:00 pm
Congress still believes in aristocracy, not in democracy GVL Narsimha Rao claimed that the Congress president considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. He commented that such mentality is exact opposite of democratic ideals.  (Source: Express Photo)
Related News

Dismissing the Congress’ objections over its president Rahul Gandhi being allotted seat for the Republic Day parade in the sixth row, the ruling BJP on Saturday said the Gandhi scion considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”.

“The idea of democracy is nowhere to be seen in its (Congress) mentality which boasts of being called the oldest political party in India,” BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said in a press conference. BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi was allotted his position according to the protocols.

ALSO READ | Congress upset after Congress president Rahul Gandhi assigned sixth-row seat at R-Day parade

“Congress is under the delusion that this country will run in the name of a particular family, despite having been rejected by the people’s mandate,” Rao added.

The ruling party wondered what was the fuss about when Rahul had been alloted a seat as per “protocol”, adding that the BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.

Rao commented that such mentality is the exact opposite of democratic ideals. “This is the same mentality that made Congress party impose emergency in the country,” Rao said.

“We want to question the Congress Party why doesn’t it believe in democracy; the way it raised the issue of row allotment in the Republic Day event is a sign of lowly politics, something that BJP doesn’t indulge in,” Rao said.

“The Modi government’s cheap politics is for all to see. The Congress president was deliberately made to sit in the sixth row, after initially assigning him a fourth-row seat, at the Republic Day celebrations by the arrogant rulers, who set aside all past traditions. For us the celebration of the Constitution is foremost,”Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm
    yourself making me sit at back, yourself accusing me.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Jan 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm
      which seat, I demanded ?
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Kim Sharma
        Jan 27, 2018 at 5:32 pm
        Join RSS shakha nearby. avail Republic Day discount. timetable of an RSS shakha where students are brainwashed to become qualified Thugs of Hindustan: (Students arrive early morninng. 5.30 to 6.30: Marchpast 7.00 to 8.00: Training to use baton to flog dalits 8.30 to 9.30: How to denigrate Gandhis and Congress and play down their role in nation building 10.00 to 11: How to portray RSS and BJP as nation builders despite zero contribution to India's growth 11.30 to 12.30: how to become a good rioter hands-on training to use daggers, burn tyres, lynch muslims and dalits (dummies occasionally used). (At the end of the daily session, aspiring Thugs of Hindustan depart to their homes and sleep for the rest of the day. Often called on short notice to lynch muslims, flog dalits, cheer for Modiji, fill up seats at BJP rally venues, distribute pamphlets containing lies, rape and loot on highways in the guise of gau rakshaks. Free copy of 'how I messed up india in 3 years' by Modi is given.
        (3)(25)
        Reply
        1. G
          Giri Gowda
          Jan 27, 2018 at 5:41 pm
          All fake propaganda against the most patriot organisation RSS... No where it teaches one to attack Dalits or Muslims... It just educates people about the real oppressors and anti national forces in the country...
          (9)(0)
          Reply
          1. Mahesh Naik Mahesh Naik
            Jan 27, 2018 at 5:42 pm
            you seem to be tail wagging in Pa poos cabin.!
            (1)(0)
            Reply
          2. Gulabchand Shah
            Jan 27, 2018 at 5:32 pm
            This controversy initiated by Congress(I) demonstrates that they still want to maintain income differences between very rich and poor. The vast income differences were created by Congress rule yet Pappu wanted to blame others.
            (1)(0)
            Reply
            1. P
              Parth
              Jan 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm
              GVL Narsimha Rao is no leader but a paid trumpeter of BJP. The aristocracy of the Chaiwala 'Pradhan Sewak' was eloquent when he wore Coat worth more than ten lac with his name interwoven all over the same.
              (1)(3)
              Reply
              1. Mahesh Naik Mahesh Naik
                Jan 27, 2018 at 5:44 pm
                Pa poo paid for that coat..donot blame feku for wearig the gift ..
                (0)(0)
                Reply
              2. Load More Comments
              Most Read
              Best of Express
              Buzzing Now
              Top News
              Jan 27: Latest News