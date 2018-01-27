Congress still believes in aristocracy, not in democracy: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s sixth row seat at R-Day parade

GVL Narsimha Rao claimed that the Congress president considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. He commented that such mentality is exact opposite of democratic ideals. (Source: Express Photo) GVL Narsimha Rao claimed that the Congress president considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. He commented that such mentality is exact opposite of democratic ideals. (Source: Express Photo)

Dismissing the Congress’ objections over its president Rahul Gandhi being allotted seat for the Republic Day parade in the sixth row, the ruling BJP on Saturday said the Gandhi scion considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”.

“The idea of democracy is nowhere to be seen in its (Congress) mentality which boasts of being called the oldest political party in India,” BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said in a press conference. BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi was allotted his position according to the protocols.

“Congress is under the delusion that this country will run in the name of a particular family, despite having been rejected by the people’s mandate,” Rao added.

The ruling party wondered what was the fuss about when Rahul had been alloted a seat as per “protocol”, adding that the BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.

Rao commented that such mentality is the exact opposite of democratic ideals. “This is the same mentality that made Congress party impose emergency in the country,” Rao said.

“We want to question the Congress Party why doesn’t it believe in democracy; the way it raised the issue of row allotment in the Republic Day event is a sign of lowly politics, something that BJP doesn’t indulge in,” Rao said.

“The Modi government’s cheap politics is for all to see. The Congress president was deliberately made to sit in the sixth row, after initially assigning him a fourth-row seat, at the Republic Day celebrations by the arrogant rulers, who set aside all past traditions. For us the celebration of the Constitution is foremost,”Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Friday.

मोदी सरकार की ओछी राजनीति जग ज़ाहिर! कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी को गणतंत्र दिवस के राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर अंहकारी शासकों ने सारी परंपराओं को दरकिनार करके पहले चौथी पंक्ति और फिर छठी पंक्ति में जानबूझकर बिठाया। हमारे लिये संविधान का उत्सव ही सर्व प्रथम है। pic.twitter.com/8bRi017G8J — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 26, 2018

