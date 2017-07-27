Congress steps up attack on Venkaiah Naidu, asks PM, BJP to answer

Venkaiah Naidu (PTI/File Photo) Venkaiah Naidu (PTI/File Photo)

TWO DAYS after it levelled a host of allegations against NDA’s Vice-President candidate M Venkaiah Naidu’s children, the Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on Naidu and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the issue.

Arguing that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, the Congress asked the Prime Minister, the BJP and Naidu to answer the questions it had raised instead of hiding behind platitudes.

Addressing the media, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the Telangana government and Naidu have admitted that Swarna Bharat Trust, run by the former Union minister’s daughter Deepa Venkat, was exempted from paying development charges amounting to over Rs 2 crore to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

“Naidu has sought to justify this unilateral waiver by saying that 16 more trusts were given exemption. What the Telangana government and Naidu did not tell is, why was similar exemption not granted by the government to hundreds of other NGOs,” he asked. “Is it also not a fact that Swarna Bharat Trust has been issued a notice under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010… Is it fair to grant exemption in payment of ‘public charges’ to a trust that is facing FCRA proceedings,” Surjewala asked.

The Congress leader reiterated the charge that in 2014 the Telangana government had placed an order amounting to nearly Rs 271 crore for purchase of vehicles for the state police from two dealers. One of them is owned by Naidu’s son and another by the son of the Telangana chief minister, Surjewala pointed out.

He said the Telangana government has accepted that 350 Toyota Innova vehicles were purchased directly from Harsha Toyota, the dealership owned by Naidu’s son Harshavardhan. “As per government, 350 vehicles from ‘Harsha Toyota’ were supposedly purchased under the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal rates. (But) the next lot of 350 vehicles were purchased through tender, in which another dealer became a successful tenderer.

“Why were both lots of vehicles not purchased through tender in the first instance?”

Surjewala asked, “Was the conditionality of tender violated in purchase of first lot of vehicles from Harsha Toyota? What is the price at which the two lots of vehicles…were purchased? Was the price of vehicles purchased from Harsha Toyota higher than the vehicles purchased through tender?”

