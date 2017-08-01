Congress State President Raj Babbar ends stir over unfair compensation for farmer lands

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar. (File/Photo) Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar. (File/Photo)

Congress state president Raj Babbar, who was on an “indefinite dharna” for around 26 hours in Ambedkar Nagar, ended his protest on Monday. He was demanding proper compensation for farmers whose lands were acquired for widening of NH-233. Babbar claimed the protest against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) move was withdrawn at around 2 pm on Monday, after district administration officials allegedly agreed to his demands.

“We reached here yesterday to extend our support to farmers, who were claiming that their houses were being demolished for widening of highway without even being given proper compensation. While we were initially stopped from going to the village, we walked to the place to find that a bulldozer was already undertaking demolition. So we decided to stop it immediately,” said Babbar.

He further said: “There are 6,000 families in 43 villages of Ambedkar Nagar who are affected by this land acquisition. At many places, people are not being paid due compensation. In a major anomaly in identifying compensation, villages in adjoining Azamgarh are being paid up to Rs 12 lakh per “biswa” of land, whereas here in Ambedkar Nagar they are being paid just Rs 80,000 for the same piece of land.”

Babbar added: “Moreover, in cases where farmers did not have ownership of land, they were not being compensated for construction despite the fact that they are entitled to it as per rules.”

He said that even though the Congress has ended its protest, it would assist the farmers if they wished to undertake a legal battle.

The NH-233, which connects Varanasi to Lumbini in Nepal, passes through Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Basti. Babbar said that as part of the Congress’s “Haq Mango” campaign, he would continue to visit more villages and districts to raise issues of farmers.

