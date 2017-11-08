Congress ‘stars’ give Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu turf a miss

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (File) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Congress candidates from Hamirpur and Una districts, which have five Assembly seats each, did not get any star campaigner from Delhi touring their areas to give a boost to their chances. As campaigning concluded on Tuesday, even the seat of state Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is contesting from Naduan constituency in Hamirpur, did not see a single visit by a party star campaigner. But Sukhu didn’t complain. “I am a star campaigner myself and being state chief, I am supposed to visit other constituencies along with taking care of my own,” he said.

While admitting that no central leader from the Congress had come to seek votes for party candidates in these two districts, he added: “People are with us and election results will prove it.” A Congress worker from Gagret in Una, Ramesh Kumar said: “In last election, we had the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as our star campaigner and he had conducted a huge rally at Una, and we had won three out of five seats in Una district.”

But the sitting MLA from Gagret, Congress’s Rakesh Kalia claimed: “Our leaders in Delhi have full faith in us that we can win as per development works while BJP has been running from pillar to post to win the hearts of people who have been reeling under ‘demonetisation and GST”

In Naduan, Sukhu is facing BJP’s sitting MLA Vijay Agnihotri. He said that the BJP candidates needed his party’s central leaders because they knew that they were on a back foot due to demonetisation and GST.

