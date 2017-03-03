Congress stages walkout in Chhattisgarh House over fraud by chit fund companies

The Congress MLAs today staged a walkout in the Chhattisgarh Assembly after creating an uproar over cheating of people by the chit fund and other non-banking companies in the state in the last two years. Raising the issue in Question Hour, Congress MLA Motilal Dewangan asked about the number of people as well as the number of the chit fund and other non-banking companies who have duped them between 2015-16 and 2016-2017 (till date). He also sought to know the action taken by the ruling BJP government against the directors and employees of such fraudulent companies.

In his reply, Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra informed that as many as 111 companies across the state have duped 1,33,697 investors to the tune of Rs 4,84,39,18,122 during the mentioned period in 190 such cases.

He stated a total of 124 directors of such companies, 59 employees and 192 agents were arrested during this period.

However, Dewangan alleged the chit fund companies have duped farmers and poor people to the tune of 10,000 crore, but none of them have received back their money.

Seeking to know when people will get back their money, he claimed that around 25 investors have committed suicide after losing their hard-earned money.

However, Paikra rejected the allegations, saying it was not possible to specify the timeframe as the matter is under the jurisdiction of court.

Unsatisfied with the reply, state unit Congress president Bhupesh Baghel said, “the members of the ruling party had allowed such fraudulent companies to flourish and they are now saying that they cannot tell when people will get back their money.”

Other Congress MLAs also joined him on the issue. Shouting slogans against the government, the Congress members staged walkout.