Congress stages protest in front of RBI office in Assam

Protesting against the Centre’s demonetisation, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee today demonstrated in front of the Reserve Bank of India office here as part of its nationwide RBI Gherao programme. Led by APCC president Ripun Bora, AICC general secretary C P Joshi and other party leaders, slogan shouting Congress members and supporters attempted to break the security barricade to enter inside the RBI gate.

Ripun Bora told journalists at the protest venue that “Modi by his demonetisation step has attacked democracy and is causing undue long suffering to the common and poor people. Demonetisation has hit the economy”. “BJP government must realise that we will not stop protesting against Modi’s anti-people policy. They have deployed CRPF, SSB personnel to unleash violence on Congress and women,” said the APCC chief who was arrested and released later.

The protestors shouted slogans such as “Modi hatao, desh bachao”, “Modi Sarkar hai hai”, “Modi go back go back” and “Rahul Gandhi jindabad”.