Congress stage walk-out from Assam Assembly

The monsoon session of the Assam Assembly began here on on Monday with the opposition Congress staging a walk-out after Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami refused to allow an adjournment motion on price rise issue tabled by the party.

“We walked out after our adjournment motion on such an urgent and burning issue of price rise was rejected by the Speaker. Prices of essential commodities have sky-rocketed in the past few months and the common people are having a harrowing time. But while the parliamentary affairs minister described it as an unimportant matter, Speaker Goswami rejected it,” Debabrata Saikia, leader of the CLP and Opposition told reporters outside the House.

Congress deputy leader Rakibul Hussain said the BJP-led government had failed to control prices of essential commodities. “Prices of rice, mustard oil, sugar, vegetables are all going up. Items that are under the control of the central government too are becoming costlier by the day,” he said. The Congress members however later returned to the House for subsequent proceedings.

