Congress slams Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for not visiting bus mishap site

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday drew flak from the opposition Congress for not visiting the bus mishap site, where nearly 45 people mostly from the state were killed on Wednesday, despite being only a “few kilometres away”. The private bus had fallen in River Tons in remote Nerwa area of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Rawat was in Chakrata area to visit a fair not far from the scene of the accident.

“He was just a few kilometres from the spot and still did not go to see the accident victims. It is highly insensitive on his part,” PCC chief spokesperson Mathuradutt Joshi told reporters in Dehdradun. Stating that the compensation of Rs one lakh for the families of the victims announced by the state government was not enough, Joshi demanded that it be raised to at least Rs five lakh.

