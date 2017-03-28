Congress slams Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria over gangrape remarks

Slamming the minister’s statement, state Congress president Sachin Pilot called for his ouster. (Representational Image) Slamming the minister’s statement, state Congress president Sachin Pilot called for his ouster. (Representational Image)

The Congress on Monday slammed Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria over his remarks on alleged gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Bikaner. “Samanyata toh, agar aath log ek saath rape karein, aur bachi usi din aakar nahi kahe, ye baat mere bhi kum samajh me aa rahi hai. Main itne saalon ke anubhav ke baad keh sakta hun. (Normally, if eight people rape together, and the child does not inform the parents on the same day, then it doesn’t make much sense to me. I can say this after years of experience),” Kataria told reporters outside the Assembly Monday.

Slamming the minister’s statement, state Congress president Sachin Pilot called for his ouster. The home minister’s statement “is appalling and shameful. He has no right to remain in office. An insensitive and arrogant government,” Pilot said on Twitter.

Bikaner police lodged an FIR against eight teachers on March 23 after the girl’s father alleged that they gangraped his daughter in April, 2015.

