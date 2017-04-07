Congress slams govt for lifting flight ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express photo by Renuka Pur/Filei)

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of having “no principles” after it lifted the flight ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted an Air India staffer.

Criticising the government for lifting the ban, Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said the government should have taken a stand instead of succumbing to pressure. “This is the difference between UPA government and this government. They stand on ‘no principles’. This government should have taken a stand on principles,” he told reporters when asked to respond on the issue.

Air India lifted its ban on the Shiv Sena MP after he expressed regret for assaulting one of its employees, ending his 14-day humiliating ordeal when other airlines also refused to let him on board in solidarity with the national carrier. In a sudden climbdown after combative Shiv Sena members disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings, the tough-talking MP from Maharashtra’s Osmanabad, had written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing “regret” over the “unfortunate incident”.

Shiv Sena MPs, including a Union Minister, had on Thursday ‘gheraoed’ Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Lok Sabha after he refused to lift the ban on Gaikwad.

