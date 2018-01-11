Congress slams Gadkari, says pseudo-nationalist BJP wants to issue certificate of ‘loyalty’ to Navy

Randeep Singh Surjewala said the remarks were shameful and unacceptable. (File Photo) Randeep Singh Surjewala said the remarks were shameful and unacceptable. (File Photo)

The Congress on Thursday lashed out at Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari for ‘insulting’ the Indian Navy and questioning their valour and dedication. The remarks came after Gadkari said the Navy was needed at the borders from where terrorists sneak in and not at Malabar Hill.

“Navy is needed at the borders from where terrorists sneak in. Why does everyone (in the Navy) want to stay in South Mumbai? They (Navy) had come to me, asking for a plot (of land). I will not give even an inch of land,” the Union minister said at a public event in Mumbai in the presence of Western Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Girish Luthra.

ALSO READ: Won’t give an inch in South Mumbai for Navy housing: Nitin Gadkari

Calling the remarks shameful and unacceptable, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the pseudo-nationalist BJP now wanted to issue certificates of loyalty to the armed forces. “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari insulted the Indian Navy and questioned their valour and dedication. Pseudo-Nationalist BJP now wants to issue certificates of ‘loyalty’ to India’s armed forces,” Surjewala tweeted.

Gadkari apparently was upset at the Navy’s decision to deny permission for a floating jetty at Malabar Hill last week. “I heard that you (Navy) gave a stay to the floating jetty plan at Malabar Hill, despite it getting the high court’s nod,” Gadkari said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd