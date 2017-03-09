Congress slams Centre over failure in capturing Lucknow terrorist alive

Saifullah was killed in Lucknow. PTI Saifullah was killed in Lucknow. PTI

A day after a suspected ISIS terrorist was gunned down in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party on Thursday, while raising question on the Centre’s security arrangement in the country, questioned as to why the terrorist was not captured alive. “Our issue is why was he not captured alive? If he was alive, then he could have been interrogated and his links could have been established, that is one of the primary issues we are asking questions on,” Congress leader Tom Vadakkan told ANI.

Vadakkan also lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking as from where he got such elaborated details about the terrorist, and even taunted the latter to resign from his post to join intelligence agencies if he can handle such crucial issues alone without even consulting the Prime Minister.

“Then the other issue is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He seems to know everything even the presence of ISI in his own state and their connection with some office bearer of the BJP. From where he got all these information and second, why the Prime Minister was not taken into confidence, why was he not briefed about it,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, after successfully gunning down ISIS terror accused Saifullah, Additional Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police (ADG UP) Daljeet Chaudhary said the youth was self-radicalised and was influenced by ‘literature’.

“These days, people self-radicalise themselves. They read their literature and come under its influence. Also, they follow social media for the same,” Chaudhary told the media. The police recovered eight pistols, three passports, more than 600 cartridges, bomb-making instruments, timers, wires, compass etc. “45 grams gold and foreign currency was also recovered,” he said.

“The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) accompanied by civil police completed the operation. When we reached the spot, the self-proclaimed, self-radicalised ISIS youth locked up himself inside the building and started talking about martyrdom,” he said.

“We tried to convince him to come out but he kept firing at us. Tear-gas shells were thrown at him. He died in an exchange of fire between him and the police,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the alleged ISIS terrorist killed in Lucknow had refused to accept his body saying “a traitor” is no son of theirs.

“A traitor can’t be our son. We are Indians, we were born here, our forefathers were born here. One who indulges in anti-national activities can’t be our son… we won’t accept his body,” his father told ANI.