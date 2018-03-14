Congress slams BJP over Sukma attack

At least nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a powerful IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. (Express photo) At least nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a powerful IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Congress Tuesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of failing to control Left-wing extremism and said its “aimless, irresolute and inconsistent polices” on national security were creating a disquiet at the international and internal borders.

The party claimed that the death of nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma had exposed the BJP government’s hollow claims on ending insurgency.

Nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and two were severely injured in the powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast, allegedly carried out by Maoists in Sukma district on Tuesday. This comes about a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district.

Terming the incident ‘tragic’, the office of Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies.”

