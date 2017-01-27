Congress slams appointment of BJP leaders on PSU boards: Acche din have come

Kapil Sibal (Express File Photo) Kapil Sibal (Express File Photo)

Congress on Friday hit out at the government for appointing politicians affiliated with the ruling BJP as independent directors on the boards of top public sector companies (PSU), arguing that this was a government which used to talk about ushering in “transparency” and a “new style of governance.”

The Opposition party also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at a poll rally in Punjab in which he said the Congress has no principles.

“We were all thinking for long about what is the meaning of acche din. Now, BJP people have been nominated on the board of India’s Navaratna PSUs…. acche din have come. Be it NALCO, EIL, HPCL or ECGC… SEBI had said that independent directors should be appointed in these Navaratnas… and you very well know what will be the outcome if their political people are appointed on (the boards of) these Navaratnas… The PSUs will do what the BJP’s independent directors will say. They used to talk about transparency and a new style of governance,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

He was reacting to The Indian Express report about the appointments Friday. Asked about similar appointments during the UPA rule, he said, “They (BJP) were saying they have come with a new thinking, there will be a new India before you…there will be a new style of governance”.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks in which he said the Congress has no principles, Sibal said, “We would like to ask them on the basis of what principles did they topple our governments in Arunachal Pradesh and made rebels in Uttarakhand switch sides and join them…the fact is that even their allies are deserting them. Shiv Sena has said it will not fight elections with the BJP…”

“You have seen the developments in Meghalaya…by the Governor….(it is) entertainment plus. It is shameful and the Prime Minister is talking about principles. He (Governor) has been removed…but an FIR has not been lodged. An FIR should be lodged. Nobody will complain…who will complain against them,” he said.

Saying that the government has now gone silent on demonetisation, he said, “From demonetisation of the currency to demoralisation of their cadre…that is what is happening. They will be routed. They have no chance in Punjab…they are in a bad shape…In UP, we have entered into an alliance…it has become clear that whatever happens, the BJP will not come to power.”