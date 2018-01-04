Congress shows photos of Milind Ekbote, Sambhaji Bhide with PM Modi, CM Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Congress on Wednesday said the violence in Bhima Koregaon was the result of a “conspiracy hatched” by the RSS and BJP.

It said the two pro-Hindutva leaders against whom the police have filed a criminal case were “intimately” associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said atrocities against Dalits have increased since the BJP came to power at the Centre and several states. Dalits were beaten, burnt alive, raped and killed, he said.

Former Union minister M Veerappa Moily, addressing a Congress press conference, showed photographs of Milind Ekbote of the Samast Hindu Aghadi and Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan with Modi and Fadnavis. Police have filed a criminal case in Pimpri, near Pune, against Ekbote and Bhide. “We have evidence to show the cordial relationship between the BJP higher-ups and these two persons,” he said. Moily said in one photograph, one of them can be seen conversing with the Prime Minister and in another photograph, one of them is seen applying tilak to the CM’s forehead.

“The persons who were responsible in disturbing the big rally of the Dalits are these two persons (Ekbote and Bhide). It is strange that people who are supposed to maintain peace, run governments both at the national level and state level should associate very closely, intimately with people who are known disruptors of peace…” he said.

Moily said Dalits have been congregating at Bhima Koregaon for the last 200 years. “But all of a sudden… Bhima Koregaon village erupted…. Bombay police say that they never knew, never anticipated this kind of a gigantic eruption. That means… there is intelligence failure, there is failure on the part of police to prevent

it. That is because there is a conspiracy hatched. Conspiracy hatched by the RSS and the BJP,” he said.

