Congress should clarify if it thinks of Afzal Guru as terrorist or nationalist: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur (File Photo) Anurag Thakur (File Photo)

Alleging that Rahul Gandhi sides with those who raise anti-India slogans, senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said Congress should make it clear whether it thinks of Afzal Guru as a “terrorist or a nationalist”. “Gandhi sides with those who shout anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University. It speaks about Congress’ ideology,” he said addressing the students of law college in Jaipur.

“Events are organised in JNU in support of Afzal Guru and Congress leaders can be spotted there. The party should make it clear if it thinks of Afzal Guru as a terrorist or a nationalist,” Thakur said. He said Congress was a “sinking ship” and it was evident from the result of various elections post demonetisation.

“In Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, BJP won 20 out of 26 seats. It shows people are with BJP and Prime Minister,” he said. Thakur said the Modi government is focusing on skill development programmes to help youths bag jobs.

State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf was in for some criticism from the students when he claimed that the Vasundhara Raje government gave jobs to more than 11 lakh youths. Hooted at by students, the minister said “they are not willing to listen to him” and returned to his seat.