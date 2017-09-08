Congress should apologise for Digvijaya Singh’s tweet abusing PM Narendra Modi: BJP

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The BJP on Friday lashed out at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for posting a tweet that used insulting language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying opposition leaders like him have “degenerated into abusive trolls” after repeated electoral drubbings. The saffron party sought an apology from the Congress.

Singh’s crass comments demonstrate the degeneration of a party that prides itself on a great legacy. These comments amount to insulting 130 crore people of India whose mandate is vested in the prime minister, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said. “The Congress will have to publicly apologise for the filthy abuse of its front-ranking leaders who in the wake of repeated electoral drubbings have degenerated into abusive trolls on the social media,” he said.

After facing flak, Singh tried to distance himself from the tweet, saying retweets are not endorsements. “I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words,” he clarified, adding that “my tweet does not endorse this”.

