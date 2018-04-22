Congress should apologise for defaming Hindu culture: Amit Shah in Rae Bareli

Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh (R) joined BJP in presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Rae Bareli Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh (R) joined BJP in presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Rae Bareli Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In the Congress bastion of Rae Bareli, BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday called on the people to bring in development in the area that has seen only dynastic politics since Independence.

He also slammed his rival of demeaning Hindu culture. “Some days ago, a Hyderabad court acquitted all the accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case. (Swami) Aseemanand was acquitted. During Congress government, Aseemanand and others were alleged to have triggered the blast at the Mecca Masjid. I want to ask Rahul Baba from the land of Rae Bareli that he, his home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, Digvijay Singh and all those who did the disgusting job of defaming the Hindu culture… Now, you should ask the country for forgiveness,” Shah said at the Parivartan Sankalp Rally. However, he added that the Congress would not apologise as they have the fear of losing their votebank.

At the rally, Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh joined the BJP. While asking the people of Rae Bareli to choose the path of truth, just like the Singh did, Shah assured them by the end of the current BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government’s term, the state would be the “number-1 state in the country”.

Meanwhile, the Congress sources said the party will seek Singh’s disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Shah commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his work. “Before Yogi government was formed, UP was known in the country for goons and bad law and order situation. But as soon as his government was formed, the very next day goons started leaving the state. Today the Yogi government has done the job of securing the law and order in the whole state,” he said.

Calling the day as “historic” as apart from MLC Singh, Zila Panchayat chairperson Awadhesh Singh and Brijesh Pratap Singh joined BJP, Yogi Adityanath said that unlike the Congress his government did not discriminate between the state’s 22 crore population. He also referred to the Justice Loya case in which the Supreme Court refused the plea for an investigation.

“These people (Congress) played with the country. They did not even leave country’s judicial system from their conspiracies. Only day before yesterday, we saw how these people kept conspiring against our party national president, and the Supreme Court exposed it. The historic decision in the Justice Loya case doesn’t just expose the conspiracy of Congress but also show their conspiracy against the country, its democracy and judiciary,” the chief minister added.

