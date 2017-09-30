Congress ‘shocked’ at ‘arbitrary’ allocation of House committees

Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo) Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

THE STANDOFF between the government and Opposition Congress over allocation of parliamentary standing committees intensified on Friday, with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad conveying in writing to the government that the allocation was “arbitrary” and “unacceptable”.

At the centre of the tussle is the government’s decision to take the chairmanship of the Rajya Sabha standing committee on personnel, public grievances and pensions, law and justice from the Congress. The BJP has appointed its leader Bhupender Yadav to head the committee.

Senior leader Anand Sharma was chairman of the committee that is looking into the sensitive matter of electoral reforms.

Azad’s letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he was “shocked” when he learnt that the Congress had been assigned chairmanship of the committee on science and technology, environment and forests, instead of public grievances and pensions, law and justice.

Azad pointed out that the Congress, which had the chairmanship of three committees last year, had reluctantly agreed to part with one committee on the request of the government “in view of the changed party strength”.

Referring to his talks with Kumar and leader of the House Arun Jaitley two months ago, Azad wrote: “We were requested to give up the chairmanship of Public Grievance & Pensions, Law and Justice which we vehemently opposed. However, agreeing to your request of heading two committees instead of three, we had voluntarily given up the chairmanship of committee on S&T (science and technology) since the discretion of which committee to surrender lies exclusively with the INC (the Congress).”

He also objected to SAD, an NDA constituent with three MPs, being allocated chairmanship of one committee “whereas many parties such as the CPM with seven members and BSP with five members have not been given chairmanship of any committee”.

He demanded immediate action to correct the “anomalies”.

