Congress, Shiv Sena join hands to gain control of Malegaon corporation

The Congress and Shiv Sena have decided to form an alliance to gain control of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. This is the first time the two parties have joined hands in Malegaon.

According to the arrangement worked out between the parties, the Congress will get the post of mayor while the Shiv Sena will get the deputy mayor’s chair.

On Thursday, both parties filed nominations together, fielding former MLA Shaikh Rasheed as the Congress candidate for the mayor’s post and Sena’s Sakharam Ghodke for the post of the deputy mayor. Elections for the post of the mayor in the 84-member civic body is slated for June 14.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had 20 seats and its ally, the Janata Dal, had six seats. The Shiv Sena won 13 seats, while BJP bagged 9 seats, The AIMIM had 7 seats while an Independent won one seat.

“Yes, we have decided to join hands with the Congress. With the present political alignment in Malegaon, this was the only way out. Our political leadership felt that it was the right way forward,” Dada Bhuse, Minister of State for Cooperation and Sena leader from Malegaon, said.

In an alliance, the two parties will be in a position to install their representatives in the corporation.

In 2007, the Shiv Sena had come close to joining hands with the Indian Muslim Congress Party (IMCP), a front floated by cleric Mufti Ismail to gain power in the corporation. The alliance had, however, fallen through after the Congress decided to extend support to the IMCP.

Asked if the alliance would throw open the possibility of the Congress and Sena joining hands in other parts of the state, Bhuse said the decision rested with the party chiefs and would be based on local considerations.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation had recently drawn attention after the BJP launched an outreach drive aimed at the minority community.

