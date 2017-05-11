Congress, Shiv Sena hold anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu

They burnt Pakistani flags and condemned the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, the young army officer from Kulgam. (Representational Image) They burnt Pakistani flags and condemned the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, the young army officer from Kulgam. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday strongly condemned the continued ceasefire violations and unprovoked Pakistani shelling on Indian positions and civilian areas in the state in which a woman was killed.

JPCC spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it is tragic that Pakistan is repeatedly violating ceasefire and it was unfortunate that the firing in Nowshera sector last night resulted in the death of a woman.

Sharma along with several other senior leaders of the party visited Pukharni village and attended the funeral of the woman.

He lashed out at Pakistan for repeated ceasefire violations and expressed deep anguish at the killing of innocent persons besides causing great loss to property.

“The people have to shift and migrate from their residences and abandon their fields and cattle due to regular feature of ceasefire violation,” he said.

He demanded all necessary measures for the safety of people and provisions for timely medical facilities.

He termed the Centre and state government as total failure on all fronts and blamed them for the present situation of the state.

He also demanded the government to immediately fulfil the promise of allotting of plots to the identified population of border and LoC in order to accommodate them in safer zones so that innocent lives are not lost in firing.

Shiv Sena and Dogra Front also held protests against the government amid anti-Pakistan sloganeering against ceasefire violations and killing of a Kashmiri army officer.

They burnt Pakistani flags and condemned the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, the young army officer from Kulgam.

