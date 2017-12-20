Congress shines in Rajasthan local bypolls

According to information published on the website of the state election commission, the Congress emerged victorious in all four Zilla Parishads — Banswara, Bhilwara, Jalore and Karauli — where the bypolls were held (File) According to information published on the website of the state election commission, the Congress emerged victorious in all four Zilla Parishads — Banswara, Bhilwara, Jalore and Karauli — where the bypolls were held (File)

The results of the Rajasthan local body by-elections held in 26 districts of the state were announced on Tuesday, with the Congress surging ahead of the BJP in both the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti bypolls. In the civic body polls, the BJP won in 7 wards of municipal councils around the state with the Congress winning in 6 wards. According to information published on the website of the state election commission, the Congress emerged victorious in all four Zilla Parishads — Banswara, Bhilwara, Jalore and Karauli — where the bypolls were held.

In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the Congress won in 16 places while the BJP emerged winner in 10 Samitis. Speaking on the results, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the countdown for the BJP government in the state has started. He said the state government has been working against interests of people. Pilot cited results of Gujarat elections to say that Congress has won a “moral victory”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App