Congress sets up panel to select candidates for Gujarat polls

Gearing up for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday announced the constitution of a screening committee for selecting its candidates. The panel will be headed by Balasaheb Thorat, a former Maharashtra minister and it will also have three members who will screen the party’s candidates for the Assembly polls slated later this year.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted the screening committee for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, with Thorat, an MLA and former minister in Maharashtra, as its chairman.

“Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Congress Legislative Party leader in UP Ajay Lallu and AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar,” AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

The party has already set up various committees, including the state election committee, headed by PCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki for the polls. The Congress, which has been out of power in Gujarat for the past two decades, is very keen to wrest power back from the BJP.

Though the party is buoyed by the recent Rajya Sabha election results, it has suffered a major blow recently when its senior leader Shankarsinh Vaghela quit the Congress along with some MLAs.

The Congress would soon launch its campaign in the state and party vice president Rahul Gandhi will attend a workers’ conference in Ahmedabad on September 4, where he will interact with them to help boost their morale.

