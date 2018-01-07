Congress set to retain state party chiefs, AICC plenary likely to be held in Bengaluru

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Nearly three weeks after he took over as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced that the presidents of all state units and regional Congress committees like Mumbai will continue in their posts.

All the state units of the Congress had, while completing organisational elections, passed resolutions authorising the party high command to nominate state presidents. Given that, Rahul’s announcement was largely a technical requirement, but it also signalled that he was in no hurry for a massive reshuffle.

Sources said Rahul is likely to wait till the AICC plenary, the dates for which are yet to be revealed, to announce changes in the party. The buzz is that the AICC session, to ratify Rahul’s elevation as Congress president, could be held next month either in Mohali or Bengaluru.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision that the presidents of all Pradesh Congress committees, regional Congress committees and territorial Congress committees will continue in their posts after the organisational elections also unless some decision is taken to replace them,” AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

The expectation was that presidents of several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, would be changed soon. Now it has become clear that Rahul will continue the practice of effecting piecemeal changes.

While the party is yet to take a decision on leadership change in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul reappointed Bhupesh Baghel as president of Chhattisgarh Congress. T S Singhdeo will also continue as leader of opposition. Assembly elections are slated in Chhattisgarh later this year.

Two working PCC presidents were added in the form of Ram Dayal Uike and Shiv Dahariya. Appointment of working presidents is slowly becoming a norm in the Congress under Rahul. There is also a new deputy leader of opposition in Konta MLA Kawasi Lakhma.

Specific committees have also been created with the elections in mind. Charandas Mahant, widely regarded as a CM hopeful with Baghel and Singhdeo, has been given charge of a 33-member Election Campaign Committee, while the 13-member manifesto committee will be chaired by Singhdeo.

(With inputs from Raipur)

