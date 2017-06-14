Congress sees ulterior motive in charges linking UDF to Sreevalsam Group

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday alleged an ulterior motive behind the charge that the party-led UDF has links to a private company under the Income Tax scanner and sought a CBI probe to unearth the truth.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said a CBI probe should be ordered to unearth the truth behind the allegation that a former UDF minister and UDF has a connection with the company from which the IT department had reportedly recovered black money following raids recently.

Allegation from certain quarters linking the Congress-led United Democratic Front in this regard had raised doubts and an investigation either by a CBI or a state agency was needed to clear the same, Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.

CPI Alappuzha District Secretary T J Anjalous had alleged that the a former UDF minister was having links with the Sreevalsm Group whose premises were raided last week.

Chennithala said the allegation had been made with an ulterior motive. “The charge has been made to tarnish the image of UDF,” he said. The allegation that the group had connection with proposed Haripad Medical College was also baseless, he said.

The college in Alappuzha district was mooted by Chennithala when he was the Minister in previous UDF rule.

