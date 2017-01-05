Congress sees attempt to break ‘Opposition unity’, Left parties wants Mamata Banerjee investigated

Left party activists at a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI Left party activists at a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI

Although the Congress party has been maintaining a stoic silence over the arrest of Trinamool leaders in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case, it believes that the move is linked to Opposition protests against demonetisation. When AICC general secretary C P Joshi arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, he neither referred to TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay or the subsequent violence in the state at his press conference. Instead, he stuck to issues surrounding the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes that were announce in November last year.

“We will be launching a three-month protest in West Bengal. These will include statewide protests and rallies against the demonetisation policy brought in by the BJP government,’’said Joshi.

When pressed on the situation in Bengal after the Trinamool leaders were arrested, he said the matter was subjudice. He did, however, say that the arrests were an attack on the growing proximity between the Congress and the TMC. “There has been a growing proximity between the two parties on the issue of demonetisation and increased floor co-ordination between the two parties in the house of Parliament. We believe that the arrests are an attempt to break that floor coordination,’’said Joshi.

The CPM, meanwhile, sent a delegation to meet with Governor K N Tripathi.

“The arrests that are taking place right now are just an eyewash. We want the investigating agencies to nail the main culprit. Nothing in this state takes place without the CM’s knowledge and compliance. We demand that she be investigated,’’said Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty. It demanded that the “real culprits” in the Rose Valley case and Sarada case be identified and investigated. The party also rubbished claims that the arrests and demonetisation protests were linked.

CPM MP Mohammad Salim said, “Floor coordination is never permanent. It takes place when parties get together to address issues that are common. The floor coordination between the Congress and TMC in Parliament has nothing to do with the floor coordination between the CPM and Congress in Bengal.’’