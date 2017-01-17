Congress seeks Urijit Patel’s resignation over demonetisation ‘fracas’

RBI governor Urjit Patel, who took after the term of Raghuram Rajan ended. RBI governor Urjit Patel, who took after the term of Raghuram Rajan ended.

The Congress Monday stepped up the offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation initiative. Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan even demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Urijit Patel over the demonetisation “fracas”. “The Centre’s interference in RBI’s functioning has grown excessively. Also the common man has suffered a lot due to the demonetisation,” said Chavan. The Maharashtra Congress’ campaign committee against demonetisation, headed by former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, met for the second time on Monday. The Congress will gherao RBI offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on January 18, said Shinde.