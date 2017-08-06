Congress seeks security for MLAs ahead of Gujarat RS elections

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the Congress on Saturday demanded security for its 44 Congress MLAs, “fearing an attack on them due to the deteriorating law and order in the state”. (Representational Image) Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the Congress on Saturday demanded security for its 44 Congress MLAs, “fearing an attack on them due to the deteriorating law and order in the state”. (Representational Image)

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the Congress on Saturday demanded security for its 44 Congress MLAs, “fearing an attack on them due to the deteriorating law and order in the state”. The MLAs, who have been camping at a Bengaluru resort for the last one week as the party feared poaching attempts by the BJP, are set to return on Sunday to take part in the polls.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora, Chief Secretary J N Singh and DGP Geetha Johri, Congress chief whip Shailesh Parmar sought security for the MLAs from the time they land at the Ahmedabad airport on August 6 till they reach their homes on August 9 after the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. “The security is required because of the fear of attack on the legislators or their kidnapping owing to deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” Parmar said, pointing to Friday’s attack on party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Abdasa, Shaktisinh Gohil, tweeted video messages of his party MLAs to show that all was well in the Congress. In the videos, the 44 MLAs reiterated their resolve to vote for the party’s sole nominee, Ahmed Patel.

