Congress seeks Piyush Goyal’s exit over sale of a firm, BJP calls it ‘political hit job’

Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Reuters) Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Reuters)

Quoting a report published by news website The Wire, the Congress on Saturday levelled fresh allegations against Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded his dismissal. The party alleged that after he became Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister in 2014, Goyal sold shares he and his wife owned in a company at nearly 1,000 times the face value to the Piramal group which had interests in the energy sector.

The BJP termed the charges as a “political hit-job”, and said they were based on “factual inaccuracies” and were baseless and malicious.

Addressing reporters at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Goyal and his wife, Seema, were directors in Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Limited until May 26, 2014.

While both resigned as directors, they continued to own almost 99 per cent of the company, Khera said. He alleged that Goyal owned 27,010 shares, priced at Rs 10 per share, and his wife had 23,010 shares at the same price.

“In September 2014, after four months into holding the Power and Renewable Energy portfolio in the Union Cabinet, Goyal sold the entire stock of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Limited at a premium of 1,000 per cent to a group company of Piramal Estates Private Limited,” he alleged.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Piramal Group said, “Piramal Estates Private Limited (“PEPL”) purchased Flashnet Info Solutions Private Limited (“Flashnet”), a firm owned by Mr Piyush Goyal and Ms Seema Goyal, in July 2014. The purchase consideration paid was the fair value of the underlying investments (movable and immovable assets) and the same was paid in July, 2014 itself. This was based on an independent chartered accountant valuation.”

Calling for Goyal’s resignation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “It’s no secret that CA Piyush Goyal, the BJP Treasurer, has pried open the doors of every major corporate house for PM Modi. How then will the PM act against this Minister, caught red handed, misusing his power for 48 Cr. of personal gain? #GoyalMustResign.”

The BJP said that facts showed no wrongdoing or irregularity on the part of the minister. “The facts expose Congress for blatant misrepresentations using falsehoods and malicious propaganda against Piyush Goyal who is an eminent chartered accountant, who was carrying out his professional work through his companies, which were also holding his investments, prior to his becoming Minister in May 2014,” the party said in a statement.

The BJP said Goyal had stopped all professional and business activities the day he became a minister, resigned from all company boards where he was director, and started the process of selling all his investments.

Khera said the board of Piramal Enterprises had in June 2014 itself authorised purchase of the shares in Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Ltd held by Goyal and his wife “for a consideration not exceeding Rs 10,000 per share”. He claimed that statutory filings made by Piramal Estates Private Limited showed it brought the shares for Rs 48 crore.

The Congress asked why Goyal had not revealed his and his wife’s ownership of Flashnet Info Solutions while declaring his assets and liabilities to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The BJP statement said: “The sale of Flashnet shares took place in July 2014 before the declaration of assets and liabilities was submitted on 25th July 2014 and not on 29th September 2014 as falsely alleged by the Congress. This sale was made at full market value as per third party, independent, expert valuation and the entire sale value was received in the bank before submitting the declaration and was fully reflected in the value of assets submitted.”

The BJP said the Congress targeted Goyal “because perhaps Congress wishes to divert attention from series of scandals of its leaders”.

