Congress seeks independent probe into Loya death

CBI judge B H Loya CBI judge B H Loya

Dismissing allegations that the Congress is attempting to interfere in a judicial process, the party Wednesday demanded an independent inquiry into what they called the suspicious death of former CBI judge B H Loya in 2014.

“The BJP is deliberately accusing the Congress of interference in the judicial process stating that the matter is sub judice. These are baseless allegations. Our demand is that they order an independent inquiry into the suspicious death of Judge Loya, either under the Commission of Inquiries Act or appointed by the Supreme Court or High Court,” Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while addressing the media Mumbai Wednesday.

“We are not saying who is behind the crime. We are only demanding an independent probe… The continuous resistance only confirms the gravest suspicion that the country has,” added Singhvi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App