Congress seeks disqualification of 18 BJP MLAs

Lekhram Sahu, the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that will be up for election on March 23, has written to the Election Commission calling for disqualification of 18 BJP MLAs for holding office of profit. Sahu has written that seven BJP MLAs hold posts in various commissions, including minister Brijmohan Agrawal, while 11 others hold positions of parliamentary secretaries.

The BJP has responded saying that the Congress is playing politics and it will be Saroj Pandey — the former Durg MP nominated by the BJP for the seat — who will be elected on March 23. “They are trying to get MLAs disqualified now only to affect the Rajya Sabha election. Is this not low politics?” a senior BJP leader said.

The BJP numerically holds the advantage to the election to the Upper House seat. The post of parliamentary secretary has been the cause of much political friction in Chhattisgarh, with the Congress demanding disqualification on such grounds for quite a while, given a similar decision being taken in Delhi. The case is subjudice before the Bilaspur High Court, and a judgment is expected in April.

Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress president who led the delegation to the EC, told the media that the poll panel had said that the matter was in the hands of the Governor. “We have gone to the Governor many times on this issue, but he has taken no action. We will go to him again,” he said.

