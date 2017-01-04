Congress seeks cheating case against Centre for ordinance on notes

Maharashtra Congress has asked the state government to lodge a case against the Centre for promulgating an ordinance staying its earlier decision to allow citizens to deposit the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks. Maharashtra Congress has asked the state government to lodge a case against the Centre for promulgating an ordinance staying its earlier decision to allow citizens to deposit the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks.

Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday asked the state government to lodge a cheating case against the Centre for promulgating an ordinance staying its earlier decision to allow citizens to deposit the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks. Addressing a press conference, party spokesman Sachin Sawant said on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that old notes could be deposited in banks by December 31, 2016, while the RBI would accept the old notes after the December 31 deadline.

“Union Finance Ministry had issued a notification to this effect. However, on December 30, the Centre promulgated an ordinance saying that only those citizens who were out of the country after November 9, can deposit their old notes with RBI,” he said. “Because of this ordinance, RBI has refused to accept old notes from citizens, who are now facing trouble since they could not deposit their notes in banks by December 31 for various reasons. Senior citizens protested outside RBI as well,” he said.

Sawant said due to the contradictory decisions of the Centre, citizens are feeling cheated. “This is an economic fraud and a Centre-sponsored loot on the hard-earned money of ordinary citizens. The state government should file a cheating case against the Centre,” Sawant alleged.