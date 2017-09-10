Congress secretary suspended for ‘slander’ against state unit V-P

Maulin Vaishnav Maulin Vaishnav

The state unit of the Congress has begun a disciplinary proceeding against newly appointed secretary Praveen Swami, who recently accused state unit vice-president Maulin Vaishnav of using his position in the party to “exploit” women leaders. Calling it slander against Vaishnav, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has suspended Swami from the post of secretary and served him a showcause notice, seeking an explanation in the matter.

In its notice to Swami, the party has referred to news reports that appeared in the local newspapers that were were based on a letter purportedly written by him to the party’s central leadership. The notice states that Swami “ought to have discussed any matter related to the internal working of the party with the leadership, instead of going to a section of the media.”

Swami said that he has received the notice and was in the process of preparing his reply.

“I have been in the Congress party for the last 35 years. I have never contested any elections, nor am I aspiring to contest an election in the future. I began as a Youth Congress leader and have been appointed in various posts. I have written several letters to the AICC against injustice to party workers. I have written the letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. I don’t know how it was leaked, nor do I wish to discuss the content of the letter as it is meant for the party leadership,” Swami said.

Vaishnav, who is in the centre of the controversy, said, “It is unfortunate that a promising young leader like him who had got a chance to become the secretary in the party will lose the opportunity within 15 days of his appointment. I do not know who is behind him. May be some one who thinks they can pull me down. If there is even half a percent truth in his allegation, I will not only resign from the Congress but also quit Gujarat.”

Meanwhile, Vadodara Congress president Prashant Patel welcomed the decision, saying the party needs to chastise anyone indulging in indiscipline.

“After being appointed the secretary, Swami made serious insinuations against Vaishnav. It is not in good taste and he should have discussed the issue with the leaders instead of going to the press. He has no evidence for such a serious allegation against a senior leader, nor are there any women leaders of the party who support his claim,” Patel added.

