Congress says E Ahamed died ‘much earlier’, seeks probe

The Congress Friday alleged that authorities at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital kept the body of late IUML leader and MP E Ahamed, claiming he was alive, “perhaps under government pressure” to see that the Budget was presented on schedule. The Opposition party demanded setting up of a Parliamentary panel to probe the “inhuman” treatment to the MP. The government, on its part, urged the Congress not to politicise the MP’s death.

AICC general secretary and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party had information that Ahamed passed away “much earlier” than declared. “We will definitely want discussion on the way the body of Ahamed was kept there (at RML hospital). Our information is that his death happened much earlier. But the government wanted to keep the body there till the Budget was presented, and nobody was allowed to meet,” Azad told reporters.

Responding to Azad, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Congress should not politicise the death. “I urge Congress party to not politicise the death of Ahamed sahab…and I also urge them to cooperate in running both Houses,” Kumar said.

Ahamed was taken to RML Hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed in the Central Hall during the President’s address. He was declared dead at 2.15 am on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that hospital authorities kept saying Ahamed was alive and in ICU. He alleged that the government “indirectly” put pressure on the hospital and kept the body there.

“Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, went to see him, but were not allowed. It looks like the government wanted the President’s address to be completed first and then the Budget presentation was their concern. His body was kept in inhuman conditions and they did not allow anyone, including his children, to see him for 6-7 hours,” Kharge said, adding that the Opposition wanted the government to make a statement.

Congress MP K C Venugopal has given notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the matter in the House. In his notice, Venugopal said: “The unethical approach from the hospital officials and the government towards veteran parliamentarian Shri E Ahamed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the government and an impartial investigation.”

RML denies allegations

Senior officials at RML Hospital refuted allegations levelled against them. “We have already issued a statement regarding the death of E Ahamed. All medically possible efforts were made by doctors. However, he succumbed to death on 1 February at 2.15 am. Levelling such allegations is demoralising,” professor A K Gadpayle, Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital said.