Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign LIVE UPDATES: Party reaches out to Dalits over dilution of SC/ST Act, targets BJP

Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with leaders of opposition parties after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with leaders of opposition parties after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to launch a ‘Save the Constitution’ national campaign today against the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “systematically destroying the Indian Constitution and attacks on the Dalits”.

In a statement, the Congress has said, “The BJP-RSS combine is set to dismantle the social security available for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections. The RSS ideology attacks the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.”

The campaign, which is being seen as an effort to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections 2019, would go continue till April 14, 2019. “Ever since the RSS-supported BJP came to power at the centre, the Indian Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other thereby denying the marginalized sections of society their constitutional rights,” the party said further in the statement.

The protest comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order diluting the SC/ST Atrocities Act, which has triggered a massive outrage in the community leading to violent protests across the country.

