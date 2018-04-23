Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign LIVE UPDATES: Party reaches out to Dalits over dilution of SC/ST Act, targets BJP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to launch a ‘Save the Constitution’ national campaign today against the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “systematically destroying the Indian Constitution and attacks on the Dalits”.
In a statement, the Congress has said, “The BJP-RSS combine is set to dismantle the social security available for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections. The RSS ideology attacks the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.”
The campaign, which is being seen as an effort to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections 2019, would go continue till April 14, 2019. “Ever since the RSS-supported BJP came to power at the centre, the Indian Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other thereby denying the marginalized sections of society their constitutional rights,” the party said further in the statement.
The protest comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order diluting the SC/ST Atrocities Act, which has triggered a massive outrage in the community leading to violent protests across the country.
Congress is all set to launch a year-long campaign to engage people from dalit communities at the village level ahead of the 2019 general election. The campaign is being launched in the wake of dilution of the SC/ST Act.
MPs of the ruling NDA had expressed two divergent views of the Supreme Court order on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While Dalits MPs in the BJP have urged the party leadership and the government to take immediate steps to protect the rights of the community, many non-Dalit MPs had welcomed the ruling saying there had been many instances of the provisions of the Act being misused. READ HERE
The Supreme Court order on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act relies on a 2014 parliamentary panel report to state why it is feels necessary to include “safeguards” within the purview of the Act itself. The order refers to a point made in the report by the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill. The December 19, 2104, report of the panel, headed by BJP MP Ramesh Bais, notes that existing laws are insufficient to deal with cases of misuse and there have to be certain deterrents in the Atrocities Act itself. READ HERE
Over 1.44 lakh cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and 23,408 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Tribes came for trial before the judiciary in 2016, as per the last available data from the National Crime Records Bureau. Of this, only 10 per cent SC cases completed trial and later, just a fourth of this number ended in convictions. In case of STs, 12 per cent cases completed trial and a fifth of these ended in convictions. READ HERE
The perception that the Modi government is anti-Dalit is fast gaining ground — in an unprecedented move, five Dalit MPs from the BJP have written letters to the prime minister expressing their anguish on the marked deterioration in the condition of Dalits in the last four years.
"Constitutional institutions such as the RBI, Supreme Court, Election Commission and Planning Commission are all under threat. RBI was sidelined while deciding on demonetisation; the Planning Commission dismantled with the establishment of NITI Ayog that has no accountability; the voice of four Supreme Court senior Judges silenced and the Election Commission made to wait for Government’s approval to announce election schedule."
