Congress not to support ruling party AIADMK in RK Nagar bypoll

The RK Nagar bypoll will be held on April 12. (Representational Image) The RK Nagar bypoll will be held on April 12. (Representational Image)

Congress Wednesday ruled out supporting the ruling AIADMK in the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll. AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran, also the party’s candidate in the hustings scheduled next month, had earlier in the day welcomed the support of opposition parties, including DMK and Congress to defeat DMK. TNCC President S Thirunavukkarasar ruled out any such possibility and recalled his party’s support to the DMK in the bypoll.

“Chances of Congress supporting a party politically are very very miniscule. There is no possibility. Also, we have already made our stand (of supporting DMK) clear,” he told reporters in Chennai.

Dinakaran had earlier in the day insisted that DMK was AIADMK’s main rival and welcomed the support of other parties.

“DMK is our rival and that is the policy of (party founder the late) MG Ramachandran and Amma. I am contesting from RK Nagar to prevent a DMK win and therefore will accept the support of others, whether it be MDMK, DMDK, BJP or even Congress,” he had said.

