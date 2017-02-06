Congress, RSP give adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over E Ahamed’s death

E Ahamed. (File Photo) E Ahamed. (File Photo)

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran on Monday gave adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the issue of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed’s death. Venugopal earlier on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, alleging unethical approach by the RML Hospital and government towards former union minister and his family.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier on February 4 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an enquiry into E. Ahamed’s death, saying the situation should’ve been handled in “humanitarian” way.

In the letter, Vijayan asserts that the protocol of treatment provided to Ahamed by the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and the treatment of the late politician’s family by the hospital administration have raised serious concerns.

“Needless to say that the situation should have been handled in a humanitarian way. To allay the apprehensions of his family, colleagues and the people of Kerala, I request that the entire matter may kindly be enquired into. I would also like to suggest that steps may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future,” Vijayan said.

However, the Chief Minister appreciated the ‘kind gesture’ by the Prime Minister of paying his last respects to E Ahamed by visiting his residence in the national capital.

Ahmed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the Government and an impartial investigation.

Ahamed passed away earlier on February 1 at the RML hospital, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Parliament.

The minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday.

At around 2.15 p.m., he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator.

Earlier, Ahamed’s family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.