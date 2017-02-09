Congress returns ‘raincoat’ barb, says MP govt illegally allotted land to RSS

A day after Narendra Modi’s “raincoat” barb at Manmohan Singh, Congress today alleged “multiple scams” under the guard of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Prime Minister seem to know the art of “taking bath while wearing a raincoat.” Launching a blistering attack, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Arun Yadav alleged the state government has allotted land worth Rs 500 crore to RSS in various cities by circumventing the rules. However, the BJP has termed the allegations “baseless” saying they are fallout of the growing frustration in the opposition party in the wake of a string of electoral defeats.

“The state government has allotted land worth Rs 500-crore to RSS (BJP’s ideological mentor) in different cities in the gross violation of rules,” Yadav said.

He claimed the Congress MLAs had asked several questions in this regard in the Legislative Assembly and that the government “didn’t reply to the applications filed under RTI in this connection.”

At the presser, Yadav posed five questions to Bhagwat who is currently on visit of the state. “Bhagwat ji should answer why RSS is on land acquisition spree in the state,” he said.

Questioning “silence” of Modi and Bhagwat over “various scams” under the state BJP government, he alleged, “Over 150 scams have taken place during the BJP regime in state, including Vyapam, illegal sand mining, Rs 2500-crore Simhastha scam, dams and ponds scam, mid-day meal scam etc. but the PM and the RSS chief are not talking about these scams.

“…It seems that RSS chief and the PM know the art of taking bath while wearing a raincoat,” he said.

In a scathing attack in Rajya Sabha, the PM yesterday said that one should learn the art of “bathing with a raincoat on” from his predecessor Manmohan Singh as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams having taken place during his regime.

Yadav said whether the RSS chief was supporting the alleged illegal mining by state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s family members “by keeping silence over the issue”.

He also asked Bhagwat to speak about “over Rs 1000 crore money laundering racket busted in Katni district of state.”

“Bhagwat should speak on this issue and inform who were behind this money laundering racket. Were these people belonging to the BJP?” he asked.

Yadav also claimed that one of the eleven persons held from different parts of state today in connection with an espionage racket was a relative of a BJP corporator.