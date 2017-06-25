Congress hits back at PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, says there is ‘undeclared emergency’ in country

The Congress party hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the 1975 Emergency. Senior Congress leader and national spokesperson, Tom Vadakkan, citing the recent CBI raids on NDTV owners, said, “Yes, we have not forgotten Emergency, but there is an undeclared emergency in the country. The fact is that there is a muzzling of the media and the raids on media which can only be listed as an undeclared emergency.”
Vadakkan also alleged that the internal and external security of the nation was in a state of jeopardy, which the Prime Minister failed to address. “The Prime Minister raised various issues in his ‘ Mann Ki Baat‘, but I wish issues of internal security also would have been raised. Internal security in this country is under jeopardy, why? This broad shoulder government said they will put it in order. This is for the first time that internal and outer security are running parallel simply for reason when there is firing and incursion is coming in from Pakistan and terrorist and separatist are actively engaged inside the country,” he said.
On the situation in Kashmir, Vadakkan said that the separatists are growing disdainful, further digressing from the mainstream and opting for terrorism. “The so-called separatists have grown up to be terrorists in the valley. We have a situation where counterfeit currency is being printed and the case of lynching mobs and romeo squads are emerging. What are they?”, Vadakkan was quoted as saying.
Addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Man ki Baat’ on Sunday, PM Modi reminded the people about the ‘horrors’ of Emergency imposed by the former Congress government under the leadership of Indira Gandhi in 1975.
“The Emergency will be remembered for the way in which people of India came together and safeguarded democratic values. Democracy is not only a system, but also our ethos as-‘Eternal vigilance is the life of liberty’. We need to remember the things which harm democracy and move forward in a positive direction,” PM Modi said.
He further remarked, “Those who love democracy can never forget the dark night of June 25, 1975, when the entire nation turned into a prison, all voices of dissent were muzzled, where senior leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan were imprisoned. Not even the judiciary was spared from the shadow of authoritarianism.”
The Prime Minister also asked the students of journalism and political activists to remind themselves of the ‘dark phase’. “Newspapers were rendered ineffective, students of journalism and political activities must continuously remind themselves of this dark phase. They must work towards creating awareness about democracy. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also imprisoned during this period. When he completed one year in prison, he wrote a poem describing his feelings,” he said.
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:30 pmIt is unfortunate that congress finds no issue to criticise Modi n NDA Govt. Yes,there is an undeclared emergency in India for the corrupt,the tax avoiders,goons ,benami property holders n politicians who find life difficult after Modi withdrew their lalbati.For all others life is much better than what it used to be during UPA rule.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:29 pmMr. Tom Vadakkan is really a vedakkan, NDTV case was originated from UPA time. UPA was ot take action. NDTV team especially Burkha Dutt was broker and agent of Power between the corporate and UPA government. NDTV decided to who get what portfolio for ministers. Neera Radia tape was an one example. But Mr. Modi took action of public looters including NDTV. Media is not above the Law of the Land.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:23 pmYes. undeclared emergency for Family, corrupt leaders and personnel Lalu Yadav not for common man.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:23 pmCongress speaks of emergency today and whom they talk of - corrupt journalists involved in money laundering with the help and for Congress leaders, anti nationals like those in JNU or award wapasi gang, those who let jihadi terrorists escape and falsely implicated Hindus for votes and ofcourse the separists of Kashmir. Congress under Italian mafia has brcome collection of anti nationalsReply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:18 pmWhile it may be good remind ourselves the evils of history in order not to repeat it, it is is equally pertinent that one do not use history to subvert democratic structures and possibilities. the PM's comments comes as a part of saga of consistant nihilating the opposition parties. It is on this nihilation (even at the point of maligning) and invoking a dream of India (which is questionable again) that BJP came into power. Now to keep oneself in power, the PM has continues this process along with what Vadakkan has reitrated time and agin. PM should concentrate to fulfil (at least minimally) the dreams that he has made people dream, which now dismal.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 4:00 pmOnce again the so called corrupt Congress authoritarian party shows their stupidity and if the statement of their own leader is true he might not air his views so publicly as is being done by him when compared to those black days of real emergency under the old congress party and this only shows the brain drain of the party and its stupid leaders and the reality is always hurt and hits back for the corrupt congress party !!!Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 3:58 pmYes. This is a situation similar to emergency in 1975-77. The only difference is: It is the common people and the people in non-congress parties who felt and experienced the state of emergency with no legal recourse left to them in 1975-77. Now, it is the people of Congress Party the people who benefited by the misrule of Congress Party who looted the nation with both hands as well as with mouth legs who are facing the wrath of law with all the legal recourse open to them. The pity is that they are unable to defend themselves and hence are crying like victims.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 3:50 pmVADAKKAN IS ENJOYING LONG LONG VACATION IN PAKISTAN LIKE PAPPU IN ITALYReply
