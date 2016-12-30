Congress responsible for plight of refugees: BJP

IDs for West Pak refugees (left), settlement of Rohingya Muslims have state on boil. (Express Photos by Arun Sharma) IDs for West Pak refugees (left), settlement of Rohingya Muslims have state on boil. (Express Photos by Arun Sharma)

Holding Congress responsible for the “plight” of refugees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the West Pakistan, BJP on Friday said whatever the settlers had to face was due to the “failed” policies of the Congress-led governments. “Whatever the displaced people from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and West Pakistan had to face were due to the failed policies of Congress and its successive governments in the state and the Centre,” BJP state president Sat Sharma said.

Congress “betrayed” the displaced people from PoK. Now when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up their plight and came forward to grant them financial assistance, Congress leaders, instead of appreciating the decision of BJP-led government, are once again trying to mislead them, he said.

“It is most unfortunate that whatever is being done for the displaced people by the Modi government is being criticised by Congress leaders, which is reflection of their frustration,” Sharma said.