Congress releases list of candidates for assembly by-polls

The Congress on Friday released a list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls in Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam and West Bengal. While Meenakshi Chandela will be the candidate for the Rajouri Garden assembly seat in Delhi, the party nominated Babul Sonowal as its candidate for Dhemaji-ST assembly seat in Assam.

The party also nominated Naba Kumar Nanda as its candidate in West Bengal for the Kanthi Dakshin seat bye-poll. Banwarilal Sharma was also nominated by party vice president Rahul Gandhi to be the Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Dholpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

