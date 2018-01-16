Congress rejig likely today, axe may fall on dissenters

According to the sources, changes are likely to be done in view of the complaints received from the district units about a large number of party leaders and workers either remaining passive or working against the official party candidates during the just concluded Assembly elections. (Source: INC) According to the sources, changes are likely to be done in view of the complaints received from the district units about a large number of party leaders and workers either remaining passive or working against the official party candidates during the just concluded Assembly elections. (Source: INC)

The state Congress executive committee, which is meeting on Tuesday, is likely to take decisions on reshuffling in the state and district units of the party. The committee will also discuss the upcoming local body polls in the state, which is slated for February. Party sources said that several changes are likely to be made among office-bearers at various levels, from state vice-presidents, general secretary to district unit presidents.

According to the sources, changes are likely to be done in view of the complaints received from the district units about a large number of party leaders and workers either remaining passive or working against the official party candidates during the just concluded Assembly elections. The party leaders feel that “anti-party’’ activities of party leaders in several constituencies was responsible for the defeat of party candidates at several seats.

After the election results, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had warned that the party would initiate action against such leaders to introduce discipline in the party. He had also announced that hardworking workers and leaders will be promoted and given important assignments in the organisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App