Congress reiterates demand for probe into Loya death

CBI Judge Brijmohan Loya

A day after the son of Special CBI Judge Brijmohan Loya said that no member of the family had any suspicion regarding his death, the Congress on Monday reiterated its demand for a fair and comprehensive inquiry into his death.

The party pointed out “contradictions” in the statements of various family members of the judge, who died in 2014. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the demand for an inquiry into such a matter of “public and national interest” is not dependent on whether anybody from his family wants it or not.

“A matter of public interest and national interest… is not dependent for an inquiry on whether you ask for it, or you deny it… Whether ‘A’ wants it or ‘B’ opposes it, whether he is a family member or not, a matter which impinges on and what can be more impinging than the death of a judge alleged to be in non-natural circumstances… if a matter impinges in this matter on a vital organ of Indian democracy and therefore on democracy itself…” he said.

Singhvi said his comments should not read in connection with the “imbroglio” in the Supreme Court.

