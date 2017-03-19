Congress Reacts: ‘BJP seems to be in conflict over sharing power spoils’

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo by Nand kumar) BJP’s Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo by Nand kumar)

Yogi Adityanath’s selection for the post of Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Congress on Saturday said there appears to be a “bitter conflict” within the BJP to “share the spoils of power”. “The excessive delay in arriving at a decision, as also the compulsion to create two deputy CM posts, reflects a bitter conflict to share the spoils of power despite an overwhelming majority…,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Surjewala said the prerogative to choose the chief minister is always that of the ruling party.

The Congress leader said, “Wishing the new government well, we sincerely hope that the BJP government in UP will now rise above rival claims and counter-claims for share of power and concentrate on fulfiling the promises made to people, including waiving loan of farmers, reducing electricity tariff, giving cost and 50 per cent of MSP (minimum support price) to farmers, creating jobs for UP’s youth, reviving the state’s industries and undertaking ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.”

UP CM pick shows PM’s thinking: CPM

The CPM questioned PM Narendra Modi’s stated commitment toward inclusive growth after the BJP named hardline leader Yogi Adityanath as the UP Chief Minister. “How the PM has chosen to interpret the UP results is shown in his selection of the new UP CM #Development. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Actions speak louder than words,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets.

