Congress reaches out to kin of dera premis killed in violence, says innocents need not fear

DAYS AFTER the Panchkula firing episode that claimed lives of 11 people from Punjab, the ruling Congress and district officials have started reaching out to dera followers, who are also known as premis. On Thursday, All India Youth Congress Committee president Amarinder Raja Warring, who is an MLA from Gidderbaha, went to condole the deaths of three dera followers in his constituency. He told them that the state government would not discriminate against any particular religious sect. Warring was accompanied by Muktsar DC Sumit Jarangal.

“We are not providing any compensation to them, but it is just an effort to re-connect with them. They are our own people and a number of them had been fooled into going to Panchkula. Most were innocent and got carried away. We are here to provide them support,” said Warring. Before this visit, no government functionary or politician had visited any premi’s house in any other part of Punjab after the violence.

Talking to The Indian Express, DC Sumit Jarangal said, “I went to meet the families in my personal capacity. They are feeling scared. A number of them are not interacting with others. Many premis have run away from their houses in fear that they may be trapped in police cases. So, we want to assure them that only the ones who were involved in violent acts will be grilled or booked. The rest need not be worried.

“After I went to these villages, I got to know that a few premis have not yet come back and their family members are not coming to police for help. So, we assured them that no innocent will be booked. Tomorrow, they will also get their police complaints lodged.”

The duo visited the family of Lovepreet Singh (15) of Kheri village who was killed in Panchkula. He had gone to Panchkula with his uncle. The boy belonged to a Sikh family. After his death, his father, Kaka Singh, complained that he was not being given the Bir from the local gurdwara, which labelled him a ‘premi’. Only after intervention of the SGPC, he was allowed to take the Bir home.

Gurpiar Singh was another person whose house in Abul Khurana village was visited by the two. The third death in Gidderbaha was of Angrej Kaur of village Madhir. Though she had been a dera follower for decades, her family cremated her as per Sikh customs. There are around 30 lakh premis in Punjab, according to the dera.

Many of them had been disgruntled over the recent developments, said sources. A government functionary said that given that premis were a huge vote bank, the Congress government wanted to fill the space created in the aftermath of the conviction of the dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

