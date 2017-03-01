Congress Rajya Sabha MP Haji Abdul Salam passes away at 69

Latest news
Haji Abdul Salam was the first Manipuri Muslim to be a member of RS from Manipur.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:March 1, 2017 12:56 pm

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Haji Abdul Salam passed away last night following a brief illness, family members said. He was 69.

Haji Abdul Salam was the first Manipuri Muslim to be a member of RS from Manipur. He had been repressenting the state in the upper house since 2014, a Congress official said. Born at Heibong Makhong in Thoubal district, Haji Abdul Salam is survived by his wife, son and 5 daughters.

He was elected to the 3rd, 6th and 8th Manipur Legislative Assembly from Wabagai assembly constituency.

